An informational tour of One Door Polk was held recently and included high-ranking state and federal officials.
One Door Polk welcomed Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Federal Co-Chair Tim Thomas and Georgia's Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn. Thomas and Nunn toured the facility along with other state and regional stakeholders.
One Door Polk is a multi-tenant social service center offering a full spectrum of services. Organizations include Primary Healthcare, Highland Rivers Health, Polk Family Connection, Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, Polk/Haralson CASA, Tallatoona CAP, Polk/Haralson CHINS, Our House Outreach, Area Agency on Aging, Right from the Start Medical Assistance, and Polk Foster Parent Association. It is located in the building previously occupied by Polk Medical Center.
Nunn applauded City of Cedartown leaders in their forward-thinking plan to reuse the facility, rather than have it stand empty. "It's exciting to see a project like this coming to fruition. You deserve to be proud."
Last year, ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission) funds helped purchase equipment and supplies for a new Primary Healthcare dental clinic housed inside of One Door Polk. This project will initially create approximately five new jobs for dental professionals, with additional jobs expected.
"The Appalachian Regional Commission is really a grass roots-driven organization," Thomas explained. "The projects we are able to assist with come about because the people in the local community have good ideas. Being able to see some of the projects ARC has helped with as I look around the region is so important. We are all about making our community stronger."
The Appalachian Regional Commission is a United States federal-state partnership that works with the people of Appalachia to create opportunities for self-sustaining economic development and improved quality of life.