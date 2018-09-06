Northside Elementary’s DawgBots continues to grow year after year, and with the help of Waste Industries now have a new set of robots to use.
Northside’s DawgBots program is made up of students in second through fifth grades who want to learn about robotics, coding and engineering skills through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education.
They meet weekly at the school and take up STEM challenges, where coaches Joshua Bearden and Lawana Gurley also help them prepare for competitions around the area. ]
Now the students have additional technology at their disposal to make those challenges much easier to overcome. On Aug. 27, George Gibbons of Waste Industries stopped by with a classroom set of Bloxels and Ozobots to the Northside Elementary DawgBots program.
“Northside Elementary DawgBots program is very excited and thankful to receive this donation from Mr. Gibbons and Waste Industries,” Bearden wrote in a release. “(We) look forward to continuing this partnership in the years to come with Waste Industries.”
The two coaches added it is their hope that with the help of Gibbons and Waste Industries in the future, they’ll be able to expand the program to kindergarten and first graders as well.
The new robots will go toward use by students in the program to “create and program code to design their own video games/design challenges. Students will also apply various math and science skills while using this technology to solve real world scientific challenges,” Bearden wrote.