New members for the Development Authority of Polk County began their tenures as last week ended during their opening board meeting for 2019’s start.
The Jan. 11 session saw the start for Norman Smith and Darren Kines begin their terms, and the election of a new board chair to take over for David Williams.
Smith, the co-owner and operator of Smith and Miller Funeral Home in Cedartown, was approved by the Cedartown City Commission to fill a vacant seat left by the departure of Britt Madden Jr., who was elected to serve on the school board last year.
Kines replaced the now-retired Larry Kuglar, who stepped down in December from his spot on the board and was approved by the County Commission early last week ahead of the DAPC’s January meeting.
That leaves the only spot left to fill one held in name only by Ray Carter, who was elected to serve on the County Commission in November. His replacement will be named as soon as possible, DAPC CEO Missy Kendrick said.
Jamie Morris, co-owner of Cedarstream and member of several local boards, was voted to serve as the new chair for the DAPC. He’ll have help from new Vice Chair Karen Nissen, who was voted to take over the spot from Morris who previously served as the DAPC board vice chair.
Replacing Nissen at secretary is Kendrick.
Once new board members got the chance to settle in and new board positions approved for the start of 2019, discussions were held over the county’s Tier status for generating tax incentives for hiring, contract renewal with the Polk County Chamber of Commerce for space and shared utility costs, new board member training and an update on the Earley Property refinancing and closing on a portion of the property for the forthcoming training center being established by the International Union of Operating Engineer’s Local 926.