The Development Authority of Polk County is in the process of seeking a new president and chief executive to take over the now vacant position, and a search committee is already busy doing their work.
Board members gathered for their August 9 session and discussed the open position at the DAPC along with other ongoing prospects and more when they sat down together at the Cedartown Welcome Center.
In a report to the board during the meeting, members of the search committee said they are in the process of finding a new hire and expect to have a candidate to announce for the position in the coming months.
During their session, board members also looked at financials and the approved the 2019-2020 budget, and began the process of submitting numbers for the DAPC to take part in the county’s upcoming audit of their annual budget as well.
The board also set meeting dates for the rest of 2019 and the upcoming year, and also heard a brief activity report on developments for projects the DAPC is helping to recruit new industrial partners.
DAPC board members are also working to fulfill a much needed upgrade of computer equipment within the office ahead of a new President hire and for Project Manager April Lucas to utilize as well.