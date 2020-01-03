The Development Authority of Polk County's upcoming Manufacturer's Roundtable seeks a different idea for the meeting of industry leaders instead of hosting a speaker.
Their forthcoming January 9 meeting from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Polk County College and Career Academy is open to those invited industry leaders with the hopes that it'll start a real effort to bring different management teams together in an overall effort to improve their companies locally.
Guided discussion will start with lunch and the hopes are that officials will be able to share the best practices and biggest problems in companies, along with contributing workforce development ideas and more within the county.
Among the ideas they hope to propose and find the greatest traction is through the creation of a mentor program in conjunction with the College and Career Academy, with the idea to put students and workers together to create a stronger future workforce ready to get on the job the first day after graduation.
Those business leaders in local industries interested in participating can contact April Lucas at the DAPC at 770-684-5686 or by email at aprillucas@polkgeorgia.com.