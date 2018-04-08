- The program is designed to entice new productions to Polk County.
Polk County has been the backdrop for television and films for several productions, the most recent in Aragon last week when rap artist Q brought his team of filmmakers to city hall as a setting for scenes for his new music video. His new video joins a growing list of productions that have come to Polk in past months and years shot locally, and now a new initiative is under way to bring more filming to the area.
DAPC President Missy Kendrick is working on a new plan to get more productions in the months and years to come called “Film Polk,” which seeks to promote and entice new productions to the area.
“Like most cities and counties across the state, Polk County is already a Camera Ready community,” Kendrick said. “We’re already in the state database as a potential site for production companies to consider.”
The next step for Kendrick is to now take Polk County’s involvement in the film industry in the next level by updating the area’s entries into the database with more about Polk County, and get involved in a more concentrated level of networking with production companies already located in the state. She also is proposing to get local leadership to follow the example of Cedartown and draw up and institute their own film ordinances.
Doing that will allow for Kendrick to promote specific settings around Polk County while also providing companies looking to film locally clear guidelines and fees for use of public facilities, roadways and more.
“The film industry is much like the tourism industry in that the film/video/production companies come to town, drop off a lot of money and head back home. We want to bring more of that kind of clean money into Polk County, and we have a lot to offer,” Kendrick said.
Polk County has in the past years played setting roles for several productions, including the star-packed “Jayne Mansfield’s Car” in 2013, “Black Mountain” in 2015, and last year’s visit from the Sundance TV series “Hap and Leonard,” who shot a number of the scenes for the third season that began airing earlier this month, among other smaller projects.
The hope is that a renewed effort will bring an industry to Polk that can lead to a number of positive outcomes for the community, from driving tourism to acting as a way to show off to viewers of the big and small screens the beauty and opportunity found locally.