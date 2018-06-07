Several items are up for discussion on Friday morning in Cedartown when the Development Authority of Polk County's board members gather for their June session.
The monthly meeting is set for 8 a.m. at the Cedartown Depot and Welcome Center on South Main Street.
Along with information about prospects and activities provided by DAPC president Missy Kendrick, the board also will get a finance report, an overview of the coming year's budget for consideration, information about Meggitt's forthcoming expansion announced in 2017, and more.
They'll also be coming back to a discussion of the intergovernmental agreement between the DAPC and the cities and county over the incentive policy, which thus far has been tabled by the Cedartown City Commission earlier this year over items that city commissioners and City Manager Bill Fann wanted changed with in the document.
Board members also will be going into executive session to discuss real estate matters before adjourning.
Check back for more updates from the forthcoming DAPC meeting later this week.