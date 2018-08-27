The Development Authority of Polk County got some additional help from a big power in the area to ensure that when president Missy Kendrick goes seeking new opportunities for business and industry, she has the resources she needs to get the job done.
Carroll EMC presented a check to the DAPC following a lunch with their president Tim Martin and local officials as a way of saying thanks for the donation.
Kendrick said during that lunch the support of Carroll EMC is appreciated and goes toward marketing and prospect development costs. She added that during the lunch, Carroll EMC provides Polk County opportunities beyond just financial help, but also helps local industrial areas be considered for new developments.
“Whenever you hear from Georgia Power and Georgia EMC that they work together to try and locate business and industry in Georgia, they do,” Kendrick said.
Martin also added his thanks for the good crowd of local leaders who turned out, and that he looks forward to helping Polk County with their potential growth in any way possible.
Carroll EMC (Electric Membership Cooperative) after all serves over 1,000 homes and businesses in southern Polk County, and more than 50,000 customers in a six county area. The company started back in 1936 to help provide rural areas with electricity.
A modern-day analog to that challenge is rural broadband access, a topic Martin also brought up during the lunch.
“That is kind of the electricity of today, and the digital divide is real,” Martin said. “Anything we can do to partner together and try to find a solution (is good.) I don’t know, I know that for our members it is a critical issue.”
He said he hoped to learn more about Polk County’s connectivity issues in the future.
The DAPC invited Martin to come for lunch and a check presentation following ahead of their upcoming board meeting on Sept. 14.