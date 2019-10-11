The Development Authority of Polk County made their final vote and approved a new hire to take over as President and CEO of the organization during their latest meeting.
Terry Schwindler will be joining the DAPC starting on Monday, November 4 after closing out her final days as Putnam County's Economic Development Director.
She served in that role for the past six years and in the process recruited 80 new companies and kept another 58 companies in the county northeast of Macon. Prior to her hire to head up Putnam County's Development Authority in 2013, she served as the Manager of Business and Industry for the Macon Economic Development Authority.
Schwindler holds a Bachelor's degree from the BSBA in Marketing University of Florida and an Master's in Business Administration and Marketing from Kennesaw State University.
DAPC Vice Chair Karen Nissen said in a press release that the board is excited to welcome Schwindler to Polk County.
"Terry (Schwindler) brings to us an impressive amount of economic development experience and expertise to the table," Nissen said. "We look forward to future growth through her new efforts once she begins in November."
Schwindler is no stranger to Polk County. She said that her family has been through the county before on the Silver Comet Trail. She added she has a preference of rural communities over cities, and when the position opened up she saw it as a huge opportunity.
She added that Polk County's SPEC building program is one area of positive growth, along with additional resources already available in the community.
"One of the other things I would like to do is develop some GRAD sites - or Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development," she said. "I'd like to do that some on a few properties, and shorten the amount of time to get a company to put shovels in the ground and provide security on a project."
Schwindler won't be starting in November, but will be taking part in the upcoming State of the Community address organized by the Polk County Chamber of Commerce on October 29 to begin introducing herself to community stakeholders and leaders.
She comes into the position after it sat vacant for more than two months following the departure of former DAPC President and CEO Missy Kendrick. Kendrick left the post to take on the same role at the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority at the beginning of August.
The vote to hire Schwindler was the final bit of business for the Development Authority during their Oct. 11 session, which brief discussions of project activity before they went into executive session.
The DAPC board also tabled approval of the financial report for the previous month and an item to purchase new computer replacements, which were delayed over the past two months.