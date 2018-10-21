Tutu 5K coming up to support competition dance team on Saturday, Oct. 27
A local dance group is hoping that their upcoming event this Saturday will get people running to help them raise money for the group’s competitions.
Rockmart-based The Ballet Garden’s competition dance team is organizing their TUTU 5K Fun Run for Saturday, Oct. 27 with the starting gun going off for an 8 a.m. start on the Silver Comet Trail next to the Rockmart First United Methodist Church this weekend.
The event is being held to help raise money for the competition team’s trips all over the area to take part in events with the hopes of getting additional wins.
Over the summer, the team placed first at the Revolution National Dance Competition held in Pensacola, Fla., in June. Dancers who were part of the team included Bethanie Thomason, Joy Myers, Josie Wheeler, Madison Jones, Morgan Matthews, Emily Seyler and Ella Hill.
The Ballet Garden, where the team is organized out of, is owned by Danielle Smith Coley. With instruction provided by Brittany Smith West, Jessie Watters and Joy Myers.
The studio is located at 122 S. Marble St. for those who want to donate to the team outside of this Saturday’s TUTU 5K.
Registration for the family-friendly event begins at 7:30 a.m., with the cost set at $35 for the 5K, $15 for the Junior Fun Run (for ages 5 to 12) and the Tot Trot is $5 (for runners aged 2 to 4 years.)
The Fun Run and Tot Trot start at 9 and 9:30 a.m., respectively.
Awards will be presented to the top male and female overall, Top 3 Male and Female runners in age groups that range from 12 and under to 75 and over. T-shirts are available for those who pre-registered, and while supplies last before it closes Saturday morning.
Additional information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/TheBalletGardenStudio.