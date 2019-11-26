A Dallas man was arrested with drugs, gun and paraphernalia in the parking lot of Walmart in Rockmart after a citizen tipped off police about the smell coming from his car.
Rockmart Police took Gavin P. Russell of Dallas into custody today after a citizen's complaint of the smell of marijuana prompted an officer to investigate a 2010 Honda Civic in the Walmart parking lot on Nathan Dean Parkway.
Once there, Officer Wayne Robinson called for assistance and with the help of two other officers found two pounds of marijuana, schedule II prescription pills, THC Vape Oil, a pistol and paraphernalia within the car.
"A portion of the marijuana was packaged separately for sale," Rockmart Police reported in a press release on the incident. "Citizens of Rockmart are encouraged to report drug activity and any other criminal activity at any time."
Police are charging Russell with felony charges for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of the firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
As of this afternoon, Russell had not yet been formally booked into the Polk County Jail. Additional charges may be pending.