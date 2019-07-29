The Tallapoosa Circuit District Attorney's Office notified the court this morning that they intend to seek the death penalty against Daylon Delon Gamble.
Gamble is accused of the January killing of Helen Rose Mitchell, 48, and Jaequnn Davis, 19, both of 503 Williamson St., and of Arkeyla Perry, 24, and Dadrian Cummings, 26, both at 319 Rome St. in Rockmart.
Previously posted:
The next step in the process of trying a man on murder charges stemming from a January quadruple homicide in Rockmart starts this morning as he presents himself back in court as the week gets underway.
The court hearing this morning to arraign Daylon Delon Gamble will also determine whether District Attorney Jack Browning will seek the death penalty against the sole suspect in the shooting deaths of four and wounding of a fifth on the night of January 24.
Gamble, arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana after fleeing from two different murder scenes in Rockmart, is accused of killing Helen Rose Mitchell, 48, and Jaequnn Davis, 19, both of 503 Williamson St., and of Arkeyla Perry, 24, and Dadrian Cummings, 26, both at 319 Rome St. in Rockmart.
In an April court proceeding, attorneys for Gamble sought to have the arrest warrants against him dismissed to no avail before Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Meng Lim.
Lim ruled at the time there was probable cause in issuing the warrants and enough evidence to proceed in the case. That hearing included some of the state’s case against Gamble provided by GBI Special Agent Amanda Carter.
She testified at the time that prior to the shootings, Gamble was hanging out with Cummings and Perry along with witnesses up until 7:44 p.m. Cummings’ cousin, Deandre Cummings, was the last to see the two alive after he left to go get milk for his kids, according to Carter.
Carter also testified at the time that all five of the shooting victims including the sole survivor Peerless Brown were shot in the head.
Witnesses in the case said Gamble was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the crime, Carter told the court.
Brown was interviewed twice by investigators, including a session with Carter and Rockmart police detectives. He was able to identify Gamble and knew him very well — the accused shooter used to babysit him as a child.
A gag order was placed on those involved in the case by Lim. Court proceedings are expected to get underway and move through the docket this morning.