Browning honored by arson council at annual conference
Tallapoosa Circuit District Attorney got a special award from one organization during a recent meeting on Jekyll Island for his work on a murder-arson case in Haralson County.
Browning said he put behind bars “one of the most dangerous men” in the area who was convicted in the shooting death late last year of Natoshia Smith.
Randy Leon Pittman Jr. received a life sentence with an additional 20 years for the 2015 death of Smith, along with the attempt to burn down an abandoned house to cover up the murder, connected to a relationship the two had at the time.
For the long hours and subsequent trial and conviction of Pittman, the Georgia Arson Control Board named Browning the Prosecutor of the Year.
He received the award during the Prosecuting Attorney Council of Georgia’s annual training conference on the Georgia Coastline on July 25.
Browning said without the help of his staff and Haralson County law enforcement and fire department officials, he wouldn’t have been able to spend the time he needed to win the case. It took hundreds of hours of interviews of 40 people to give him the needed information to win in court.
“My office does such a good job, it allows me to go into the courtroom and be a lawyer,” Browning said. “That’s what people expect of their DA, and the hard work of the office staff and many others makes that possible.”
He also added his thanks to specific people on Facebook, including: the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department, Bernie Reece, Teresa Pilcher, Sonny Cheryl, April Griffith, Brian L. Walker, and “a host of other folks, too many to name.”
Browning added with Pittman’s conviction last year, Haralson County became a “safer place.”
“He had his fingers in a lot of criminal pies,” Browning said.