Looking to get the kids out of the house this summer? Crossview Church is raising funds to bring the Winshape Day Camp to Polk, and the week-long event promises to both entertain and teach valuable skills for any attendees.
Campers will be invited to Rockmart High School on June 11 through June 15 from 7:45 a.m. through 5 p.m. where Winshape will prepare numerous activities and events. There will be a one-time $214 fee for each student, but only those in first through ninth grade will be allowed to attend.
Those interested in signing up can visit http://www.camps.winshape.org/camps-for-communities/.
“It is a high energy camp where we invest in the life of the students,” Crossview Office Manager Regina Moroy said. “The kids have an opportunity to choose six skills they would like to experience. Things like archery, gymnastics, dance, basketball, wacky science, construction, secret ops, fast food, cheerleading, just to name a few.”
Seventh through ninth graders will have their own skills to choose from like “Slime Time,” “Mission Mayhem,” “Kingdom Karts,” “Galaxy Feud,” “Sock Wars,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “4 Quarters” and “H20HNO.” The camp is all day. Drop off begins around 7: 24 a.m. and pick up is around 4:45 p.m. They will have large group activities and small group time.
Friday is a competition day that includes the camper’s families with the Chick-fil-A of Rockmart providing lunch.
The church has various events planned to help raise camp attention and increase funds for Winshape, and those interested in supporting the event may consider attending May 11’s Glow Run at Nathan Dean Field beginning at 7:30 p.m. for $10.
“Family Movie Night” will be hosted on May 18 for $10 a carload at Rockmart’s 510 N. Piedmont Ave. beginning at 7:30 p.m.
“Ladies Comedy Night” will be held on May 31 at 7 p.m. for $10 per ticket at Rockmart’s 510 N. Piedmont Ave.
Those interested in sponsoring the camp can help in numerous other ways, however.
“We have a goal of 250 campers our first year,” Moroy said. “We are a third of the way there. We also have a goal of 50 partnerships in our community. We are close to a third of the way in our sponsors as well. A sponsor can be a business or church donating money, sending volunteers, supplying snacks for a day, supplying lunch for the kids so they don’t have to bring lunch each day, or sponsoring a kid’s fee of $214.”
The day camp is a partnership between Winshape for Communities, Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, and CrossView Community Church, but sponsors like Tip Top, Raceway, Liberty Tax, Soli’s, Hon, Chick N Scratch, Coosa Dental, Rick Zoerb, Buy Low, Kirby Brown Dentistry, City of Cedartown, Coosa Valley Credit Union, and Pizza Farm have contributed aid.
June’s coming camp will be the first time a local church has partnered with Winshape, but the camp has a good reputation, and the church is looking forward to collaborating with them.
“Everyone I have spoken to about this camp loves it,” Moroy said. “We have people reaching out to us from Powder Springs and Cartersville because it is not offered in their area this summer. I believe after this initial year, we will see kids bring their friends next summer, and we will see more businesses get involved.”
She added that “it is a win for our community. Winshape is so generous, and I have experienced this in just how they invest in the leaders helping bring the camp to a community. We do offer tours during our week of camp is a business or organization wants to check it out.”
Those interested in tours can set that up with the church office by calling 770-684-4070.
Attendees owe thanks to the leadership team helping to coordinate the event. Those involved include Host Leader Regina Moroy, Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Gunnells, Sponsor Coordinator Jamie Tims, Chick-fil-A Representative Jessica Davis, Church Partner Coordinator Shane Petty, Marketing Coordinator Tweela Vaught, Supply Donations Kayla Dawson, Pastor Liaison Pastor Danny Echols, and Chick-fil-A Owner Operator Zach Thomas.