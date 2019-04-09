While local fundraisers aren't rare, Crossview Church spiced things up by raising money with a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament. Several competitors from in and around Polk showed up to try their luck in the brackets, and though the exact amount raised was undisclosed, there's already talk of potential future tournaments.
“There will definitely be more to come,” tournament organizer and Crossview attendee Brandon Graham said. “It will get bigger and more exciting. There's a lot of room for a fighting game community in Rockmart.”
The funds, collected from entry fees and concessions, will go towards bettering the church and its projects. Crossview has a clothing and food pantry, hosts weekly services, and works with youth in various ways. Those interested in attending the general services can visit 519 N. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart every Sunday at either 9:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. More information on the group can be found at https://www.crossviewcc.com/.
Smash Smash Bros. Ultimate, which released earlier in December of 2018, is a fighting game featuring numerous classic video game characters. It's played in many ways, but the April 6 fundraiser enforced tournament-style rules seen at events like EVO. The most notable of these include playing without items, playing only on certain stages, and playing with stock lives.
It was ultimately Graham that earned the first place prize in an undefeated run with Luigi. Locals Ezra Jacobs and Timothy Cusyck would take second and third respectively. While raising funds was a prominent goal of the tournament, Graham also wanted to give local players a chance to compete without traveling too far from home.
“The general video game community in Rockmart is unheard of,” Graham mentioned. “So, we thought why not start a new trend for a good cause?”
The event even managed to bring competitors from as far as Carrollton, and if Crossview continued, there's no telling how much tourism could be brought to Rockmart. At the very least, locals wouldn't have to travel to Atlanta just to participate in their hobby.
Those interested in following the competitive Smash Bros. scene can visit ww.twitch.tv or www.smash.gg for information on brackets, streams, and players.