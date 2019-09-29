In recent weeks, the Cedartown Cross Country team made a trip to face the Purple Hurricanes and other teams in the Sept. 21 to the Wingfoot XC classic run in Cartersville at Sam Smith Park.
Cedartown’s boys were led by freshmen Dante Walker, Britt Baxter, Dalton Benefield, Leo Segura and sophomore Will Stathum.
Overall the Cedartown boys team finished 18th out of 30 teams, with the girls finishing 16th out of 20 in their division.
Cross Country coach Richard Shortt said the JV boys also ran a strong race and finished eighth out of 20 teams.
“The course was mostly rolling hills on a pasture like surface with hay bale obstacles,” he said.
Shortt also had praise for up and coming runners on the middle school team.
“They did a real good with everyone on the team setting a personal record on a tough course,” he said.
The middle school boys finished 14th out of 30 teams, and the girls finished 22nd.
He pointed to two strong finishers in the field, Uriel Guzman finishing 19th and James Knox finishing 51st overall out of 403 runners.
The girls team was led by Ava Christian, Luscero Escutia and Lezlie Bates in a race that had 321 runners finish.
“All teams are improving and are working hard to bring their seasons to a successful close,” Shortt said. “We appreciate the support we have received from the community.”
This past weekend after press time, the Bulldogs runners were at the Darlington Cross Country Festival. There will be 45 teams entered in the competition.
Results
High School Boys
61 — Dante Walker — 18:43
88 — Britt Baxter — 19:15
101 — Dalton Benefield — 19:32
112 — Leo Segura — 19:57
143 — Will Statum — 20:41
191 — Young Ramirez — 22:11
199 — Ethan McElwee — 22:27
High School Girls
66 — Alli Hicks — 24:37
85 — Chloe Reid — 25:35
95 — Bell Owens — 26:19
106 — McKenzie Butler — 26:52
118 — Noelia Escutia — 27:59
131 Jaqueria Jester 30:03
JV Boys
30 — Logan Walthers — 22:20
45 — Giovanni Jacobo — 22:46
48 — Hermene Juarez — 23:01
51 — Julian Cataneda — 23:07
92 — Isiah Ellenburgh — 25:21
111 — Brian Jacobo — 26:04
126 — Bailey Benefield — 26:44
143 — Sid Patel — 28:33
150 — Tomas Abledanes — 33:32
Middle School Boys
19 — Uriel Guzman — 11:21
51 — James Knox — 12:10
129 — Miguel Cornelas — 13:23
133 — Nic Butler — 13:27
223 — Daniel Sun — 14:45
228 — Drew McClain — 14:49
233 — Brodie Blackmon — 14:51
345 — Jaden Price — 17:15
347 — Braylon Harlow — 17:22
371 — Matthew Teixeira — 18:47
380 — Bryson Harlow — 19:50
Middle School Girls
105 — Ava Christian — 15:16
189 — Luscero Escutia — 16:48
193 — Lezlie Bates — 16:52
229 — Averie Elliot — 17:40
235 — Jimea Escutia — 17:45
268 — Cali Graham — 18:49
284 — Kaitlyn Fields — 19:20
288 — Arianna Klemke — 19:34