Cedartown’s cross country team got a solid placing in their latest run on the road.
This past Saturday, the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs took part in the Lion Valley Invitational run in Carrollton, and overall the Cedartown boys finished third out of 15 teams, and the girls finished fifth in their division.
Head coach Richard Shortt said he was proud of their efforts considering what they faced in their run this past weekend.
“The course was a very tough course with lots of winding hills,” he said. “The kids did a real good job of racing the other competitors and the course.”
He added that “overall I’m happy with our progress considering we’re a very young team.”
Here are results from the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs runs at the Lion Valley Invitational run:
Boys:
6th — Dante Walker 20:43
10th — Britt Baxter 21:09
18th — Dalton Benefield 21:58
24th — Leo Segura 22:22
34th — Will Statum 23:24
42nd — Ethan McElwee 23:58
62nd — Logan Walthers 26:55
Girls
19th — Alli Hicks 27:38
25th — Bell Owens 28:40
26th — Chloe Reid 28:41
31st — McKenzie Butler 29:30
38th — Jaqueria Jester 31:01
42nd — Noelia Escutia 32:38
43rd — Gracie Parks 32:41
JV Boys
14th — Giovanni Jacobo 24:56
15th — Young Ramirez 24:58
18th — Noah Turpin 25:24
31st — Hermene Juarez 26:32
45th — Brian Jacobo 29:09
51st — Bailey Benefield 30:38