Fall is finally here, and while it hasn't cooled down yet, the weather hasn't stopped locals from enjoying the new season.
Businesses in and around Polk are also preparing fall-themed events, and Creekside Farms is one stop for those looking to get a taste of Halloween early.
The venue recently had its opening weekend, so whether you're interested in a haunted corn maze or hayrides, the farm has you covered. Those who want to stop by can visit 1669 Old Alabama Rd, Taylorsville, from 5 through 11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Different events are available on different days and times, so trips should be planned accordingly. The farm's massive corn maze is available during the day, but it becomes a flashlight maze on Friday nights and a haunted maze on Saturday nights.
Customers should bring their own flashlights.
There's also a smaller maze for young children, bonfires, peddle carts, duck races, a pumpkin patch, cow trains, corn cannons, animals, and much more. Additional information on the farm can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/creeksidefarmsga/.
Creekside has already drawn Polk locals such as the Rockmart Kiwanis Club members who helped to work the gate during the September 27 opening. The group mentioned plans to return, so locals who visit can sometimes expect to see some familiar faces.
More information about the Kiwanis Club and their goals can be found by visiting https://www.kiwanis.org. Keep in touch for more information on other nearby fall and Halloween themed events as they're brought to our attention.