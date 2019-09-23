In recent weeks, a long time fixture at the City of Cedartown decided that after nearly three decades of service as the city’s clerk it was time to enjoy her retirement.
Carol Crawford, now the former city clerk for the City of Cedartown, was honored during September’s City Commission meeting for her 27 years in service. Commissioners in recent weeks during their Sept. 9 meeting also approved Mitzi Allen as the new City Clerk for Cedartown after ceremonies concluded later in the meeting.
Commissioners also presented her with a proclamation honoring her service.
As the secretary to the City Commission, the official custodian of all city records, and the department manager to administrative employees, Crawford has had her hands full for nearly three decades, but she has always maintained a positive attitude, said City Manager Bill Fann.
Commission Chair Matt Foster, who showed emotion when he thanked Crawford for her service, said that she would be sorely missed from her position and wished her well in getting to enjoy her retirement.
“When I got on the development authority, and I was coming up here... many of you may know I’m a teacher and on any given day you face a variety of factors that can be pretty tough. And some days, no matter what is going on in your life there are days when it makes you really happy, or in any job really,” he said. “And I would come into your office, and you always would ask how my day was going. You would always ask about my students. Some days I would just have to get a vent really quick. Your smile and your good heart, and just your overall nature... my heart and my soul were always happier after having been in your presence. I’m going to miss you tremendously.”
Crawford was greeted with applause during presentations honoring her hard work and years of service.
Her replacement in Allen wasn’t present for her first meeting, out for training for the position she takes over according to Fann. She took over duties for the city in past weeks, and her opening meeting as clerk comes on October 14.