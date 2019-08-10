The taste of the bayou is coming to Polk County during the lunch hour midweek and offering a new option in a food truck from Rome.
Crawdaddy’s Cajun and Creole Cuisine is loading up their food truck and parking in Rockmart on Wednesdays and in Cedartown on Thursdays after starting their trips down to Polk County this past week.
Dereck Brady, co-owner of Crawdaddy’s home location in Rome with his wife Chef Joan, decided that Rockmart and Cedartown are the perfect locations to setup as they begin to expand their reach around the area with their truck.
He said the restaurant sought out Cedartown and Rockmart first because of the number of people who regularly come in from Polk County to the home base in Rome for meals.
The food truck a limited menu compared to what Crawdaddy’s in Rome serves up, but still has plenty of options on the menu available on a regular basis with a selection of Po Boys inspired by Louisiana favorites. Those include shrimp, crawfish, catfish, oyster, blackened chicken and the grilled voodoo pinameese, with options to add chicken or apple bacon jam extra.
Dessert might be the best part of the meal with an offering of Praline Bread Pudding.
Brady said that specials change on a daily basis, so that each town might get a different variety from day to day.
“Today’s special might be jambalaya, or the next day’s might be gumbo,” Brady said. “We’ll be posting that on our Facebook so that people can see what’s on the menu that day.”
The food truck will be stationed at Raceway in Rockmart at the intersection of Nathan Dean Parkway and Highway 113 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday. They’ll have the same hours on Thursday in Cedartown at the Walmart parking lot, placed near the Murphy Oil gas station.