Craftsy House becomes Chamber member

Officials and friends of Craftsy House owner Merrari Morales in celebrating her new membership in the Polk County Chamber of Commerce. (Contributed by Blair Elrod)

One of Cedartown's newest businesses inspired by a love of art is now officially a part of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce's growing membership list.

Craftsy House, which opened earlier this year on South Main Street, celebrated their new membership in the chamber with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, March 24.

They're open for paint parties on Thursdays and Fridays from 7 to 9 p.m., and all day on Saturday with two on the weekend.

 Owner Merrari Morales also hosts more specific paint parties where people can participate as a group or during planned evening sessions, and also will host birthdays, special events and more. Prices start at $20 for painting parties held during the evening hours of operation, and she asks that those interested in having her host special events contact her well in advance. Workshops are $30 and up, depending on materials.