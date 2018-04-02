One of Cedartown's newest businesses inspired by a love of art is now officially a part of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce's growing membership list.
Craftsy House, which opened earlier this year on South Main Street, celebrated their new membership in the chamber with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, March 24.
They're open for paint parties on Thursdays and Fridays from 7 to 9 p.m., and all day on Saturday with two on the weekend.
Owner Merrari Morales also hosts more specific paint parties where people can participate as a group or during planned evening sessions, and also will host birthdays, special events and more. Prices start at $20 for painting parties held during the evening hours of operation, and she asks that those interested in having her host special events contact her well in advance. Workshops are $30 and up, depending on materials.