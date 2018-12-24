A pair of Cedartown Police officers recently finished training courses with the Georgia Public Safety Training Center as the year comes to a close.
Corporal Joshua Martin and Sergeant Bradley Coppock of the Cedartown Police both finished up the Advanced Traffic Law courses at the center in Forsyth, according to a release from the GPSTC in mid-December.
The course is designed to provide officers an overview of the laws governing the highways and byways of Georgia, along with updates on rules of the road and common driving practices. It also includes a deeper look at driver’s and vehicle licensing requirements, statewide vehicle safety inspection regulations and emission standards for appropriate counties, and factors that cause collisions and serious offenses that can result in property damage, injury and loss of life.
Funding for the program is provided by the State of Georgia’s Governor’s Office for Highway Safety.