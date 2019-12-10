Polk is covered with Christmas trees, lights, and other holiday decorations, but thanks to the Polk County Historical Society and the Cedartown Performing Arts Center presenting the Christmas Brass Concert, locals got to hear the sounds of Christmas alongside seeing it.
The concert saw Broad Street Brass, the Roman Festival Brass, and the combined bands of Cedartown Middle School take turns performing classic songs such as Joy to the World, Carol Medly, The Holy City, Silent Night, The Polar Express, White Christmas, Three King Swing, and Them Basses.
Over a dozen songs were played over the course of the evening, but the event was more than just an opportunity to hear music. The Polk County Historical Society has always been dedicated towards preserving and teaching the history of Polk, and a big part of that history is the art and culture of the area.
With that in mind, the groups shared historical context about the songs, history of the Cedartown High band, and other facts to the nearly packed theatre of listeners as they moved through the program. Records from old Cedartown Standard newspapers were excerpted, and the performers were kind enough to share information about their instruments and songs to the young performers in the Cedartown Middle bands.
Those who enjoyed the show and left a bit more knowledgeable owe thanks to the bands, the CPAC, the PCHS, and the various other entities involved. More information about upcoming shows and Cedartown events can be found by visiting http://www.cedartownshows.com/.
Immediately upcoming events include the Winter Dreams Art Gallery reception on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Various local artists have contributed their paintings depicting different aspects of the winter season.
The gallery will be guested by Susan Waters’ “O Holy Night” exhibit. The life-sized figures of angels and other nativity scene characters that she made from nothing but paper-mache and wire have been at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center, but now locals are getting another chance to see them alongside other holiday art.