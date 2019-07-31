Dozens of local youth came together for the 2019 edition of the Cedartown Performing Arts Center's annual theater camp, this year focusing on a hit that children across the world have come to love and sing along to daily.
Participating youth took to the stage on Friday, July 26 to perform "Frozen Jr.," a version of the hit Disney animated film "Frozen."
CPAC Director Oscar Guzman praised the efforts of the youth, and organizers alike to bring the show alive in a short amount of time.
"These kids worked very hard to learn an entire show in only ten days," Guzman said.
The camp began on July 15, took a weekend break and wrapped up on July 26 with performances.