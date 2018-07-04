Local youth who want to show off their dramatic talents and don some spots have a chance at an upcoming summer camp at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center.
The annual Children’s Enrichment Summer Camp at the Performing Arts Center is being joined by McCall Pirkle to present “101 Dalmatians” starting at mid month and continuing through the final week.
Campers from Kindergarten to eighth grade are being encouraged to participate in the day camp with a full range of lessons about all the aspects of putting on a dramatic performance.
Those activities include learning about theatre and set design while promoting teamwork and creativity.
Children will be grouped by age, and programs will also include everyone who participates.
Tuition and fees are $75 per week, or $150 total. Lunch is provided, as well as materials and snacks. A fridge and microwave is also available for those who bring a packed lunch.
Once everyone has learned their lines and places on stage, the campers will put on a performance from what they learned at this year’s 101 Dalmatians-themed camp on July 27 at 7 p.m.
Registration is closing soon, and those interested can call 770-748-4168 or 470-365-1968 to learn more or sign up. Volunteers are also helpful and needed.
Last year, children in the camp performed a version of The Lion King for families and friends at the end of the camp.