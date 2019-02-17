Youth and adults alike who enjoy playing basketball at Turner Street Park will in the coming months be able to do so without having to worry as much about the weather.
It might still be cold or hot depending on the time of year, but now shade will be available overhead with a forthcoming canopy to be installed over the basketball courts at the park.
Cedartown City Commissioners approved the low bid of $62,558.65 from Benny Hubbard for a 50 foot by 90 foot by 20 foot tall canopy. Some of that cost is being borne by the W.D. Trippe Foundation, who provided a $40,000 grant to the city to help with construction of the canopy previously requested by residents in the area.
City Manager Bill Fann said eight different bidders from both local and out of state contractors to provide the metal and installation of the canopy, with prices ranging as high as $279,598 from one company. Another bid $224,544.91 on the project.
Though completely out of the scope of the money the city had to spend, Fann did add that it was nice to have more than a single or two bidders to choose from in construction work. The norm is few companies in past years bidding on city-based work.
Fann said work on the canopy is expected to begin in the next three to four weeks, and isn’t expected to take long to install and have ready by the spring months.