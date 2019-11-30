Ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays, one group of local students gathered together what they could to make sure families locally didn’t have to go without for their annual feast.
Covenant Christian School students stopped by Community Share Ministries in Cedartown to drop off what they collected in a food drive ahead of Thanksgiving before their break on Nov. 20. It wasn’t the only Thanksgiving fun ahead of the holiday.
Students in the Pre-K through second grade classes got dressed up in costumes to put on the annual Thanksgiving program at the school as well before the holiday break.
The school is in the midst of getting ready for another fundraiser coming up on Dec. 7. They’re organizing their annual holiday Tour of Homes coming up from 2 to 7 p.m. in Cedartown. Contact the school about costs of taking part in the Tour of Homes at 678-800-5286.