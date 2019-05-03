Students from Covenant Christian School invited parents and fellow youth alike to come "Be Our Guest" at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center for their 2019 musical performance of "Beauty and the Beast."
CCS put on their annual performance on Friday, April 26 with Lindsey Hill taking on the role of Belle and Landon Reifer playing The Beast in the lead roles of the musical, made famous by Disney's 1991 animated adaptation of the story, and later made into a live action film in 2017.
Additional cast for major roles include Kailie Carter as the magic looking glass, and Alana Brannon as the clock.
In previous years, CCS has put on shows based on famous fairy tales. For instance, "Snow White" was the musical of choice for 2018.