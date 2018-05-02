A decision about the fate of Robert Furr's disqualification for office is expected today after a hearing was held Tuesday to determine an appeal of the Board of Elections decision.
Superior Court Judge Michael Murphy heard arguments from both parties over whether Furr's disqualification was valid based off of the evidence previously brought before the Board of Elections.
Furr represented himself in the Tuesday morning hearing, since he told Murphy he couldn't afford an attorney to argue his case in the proceedings. Furr continued to argue he was not an employee by definition, and that even though he was paid for work as a substitute teacher that it didn't meet the definition of "employee."
Additionally, Furr called into question the legality of County Attorney Brad McFall -- who represented the Board of Elections in the matter -- acted in dual roles that pointed to a conflict of interest. He said that since McFall acted as both investigator into the challenge, and also ran the hearing over the matter, it was "illegal."
"He even told the two men on the board how to vote," Furr said.
He also said he'd not been given a copy of the full transcript of the Board of Elections hearing that disqualified him from office.
One was not immediately ready, McFall reported. He said that a transcript was still being prepared, but the court was being furnished a copy of the recording of the hearing. Murphy had the disc entered into evidence, and told McFall to furnish an additional CD of the recording to Furr.
During proceedings, McFall pointed out that Furr qualified for office and worked as a substitute four times after he filed to run for the District 1 seat, a fact that wasn't disputed in the case. McFall also pointed to the substitute employee manual, which during the Board of Elections hearing he had Furr read on both the title handbook and the first page that a substitute teacher is an employee of the Polk School District.
Murphy had just one major question that McFall couldn't give an answer to: "who is an employee under Georgia law?"
"There's not a statutory definition of an employee," McFall replied.
He did however add that "I believe it to be anyone who receives a paycheck for the work they've done."
McFall said he believed the court's role in the appeal only as a review of the record, and not to substitute the judgment of the Board of Elections.
Murphy promised a decision quickly on Furr's appeal, and said it was likely to come this morning. The Elections office and the Superior Court Clerk's office had not yet received copies of the decision as of 9 a.m.