Local insurance agent Sherman Ross and his wife Debbie played host for the latest round of networking opportunities through during Chamber After Hours on Thursday, May 9.
Ross, a Rockmart City Council member running for Mayor in November and his wife Debbie, who is also the Chamber Board Chair for the year, provided sweets from Chick ‘n’ Scratch Bakery across the street and the opportunity for conversation during the hour long event.
The Chamber After Hours gatherings are just one of many the Polk County Chamber of Commerce hosts on a regular basis. Those who are interested in hosting as a member, or who want to join the chamber can call Executive Director Blair Elrod at 770-{span}684-5686 today.