The Polk School District is going to give students a chance to sleep in a little bit longer on Tuesday due to wet conditions persisting across the area.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins said that schools will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and that parents should plan accordingly for their children to be at bus stops. For example, if a student usually gets on the bus at 7:45 a.m., they'll now be picked up at 9:45 a.m.
The PSD web posting on the delay cited the large volumes of rainfall throughout the day as the main cause for concern, with low-lying areas providing potential for localized flooding that may not be safe for travel.
School start time for students is being mirrored by reporting times for staff and teachers, who will need to adjust their start times at work accordingly as well.
"This delay will allow cars and our buses to navigate the roads in daylight," the statement read. "The safety of our students and employees is extremely important to the district."