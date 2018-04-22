Polk has a chance at safer trails thanks to the county’s technology committee that recently decided to compete for the ‘Smart Community Grant.’
The group or municipality that drafts up the most significant way to improve their community will be awarded funds to help make their idea come to life, and should Polk win, the committee will use the money to install blue-light emergency phones across the county.
Attached to the ground, the solar-powered phones will offer those in need a direct line with the police, and the machine emits a blue light to help officers locate the caller.
Locations such as the Silver Comet Trail are potential candidates for the phones. “I was thinking what else we could put on the trail,” Polk County IT Director David Smith said. “Maybe something like, if someone’s on the trail and they fall down, we can have emergency call boxes that are solar-powered. They don’t require any wiring, they operate off cellular, there’s a battery in there.”
The group hasn’t highlighted the cost of the boxes yet, but since they can be purchased individually, they can regular cost by purchasing and installing a specific amount.
The committee agreed to go with the blue-light boxes and must have their proposal submitted by May 1.
The county’s newest website is nearing completion, and after some minor cleanups and workarounds, the website will go live for public use. Any information available on the previous website will be on the new one, but Smith is still working on adjusting links.
“Once we get everything worked out, the links, cleaned up everything, it’ll go live,” Smith said. “I’m working on the links and reorganizing things. I’m working on getting some items off the front page and into categories so things are neat and clean- so we have a nice presentable page.”