The Polk County Commission made the first step towards an updated employee health insurance policy, and while they haven’t selected a new plan yet, they did agree to go with a fully-insured option during a recent special called meeting.
“Let me clarify,” County Chair Jennifer Hulsey said. “(I need a motion on) whether we are going to do level-funded, self-funded, or fully-insured so that Matt and the administrative staff can work with Shaw Hankins in whichever direction we choose.”
The goal being that as the county’s administration enters budget season, they’ll have a better idea of how much health insurance costs will be for the 2020 fiscal year.
Going forward, County Manager Matt Denton will use their decision as a basis to figure out the exact details of the insurance policy. Fully-insured plans are considered the more traditional way to structure an employer-sponsored plan.
The company — in this case the county — pays a fixed premium to the insurance carrier based on the number of employees, the insurance carrier collects the premiums and pays the health care claims based on the coverage benefits outlined, and the covered employees are responsible for paying any deductible amounts or co-payments
Not all of the commissioners were eager to continue down the fully-insured route. Commission Vice Chair Hal Floyd, existing as the sole opposition in the 4-1 vote, urged the group to consider taking steps towards a self-funded option where the county would operate their own health plan.
While self-funded plans place more risk on the provider, companies can save money by not paying additional premium fees to third party insurance companies.
“For me to believe that self-funded costs more money than fully-funded, I don’t buy it,” Floyd said. “Why do companies like Tip-Top go from fully-funded to self-funded? They did it to save money. To take the responsibility. They have all of the risk on them. They went to work, obviously, and saved half a million dollars. I understand Haralson County went to it. I’ve heard from the mouth of the horse that they saved $160,000 the first year by going self-insured.”
The group didn’t necessarily deny the benefits of self-funded, but they felt the county wasn’t yet prepared to make such a leap.
Polk has worked under the fully-insured system already, so there is little ambiguity in how it operates. For self-funded, Commissioner Ray Carter suggested there was still much research to be done.
“That’s the part about self-funding that worries me more than anything,” Carter said. “We’ll be paying claims that we don’t have control over pricing- at all. You’re paying it based on someone else’s negotiated rates that we don’t have line of sight or any control over. That could change from year to year, and there you are negotiating every year.”
“You’re on 12 to 15-month agreements and then back to negotiating. It gets to the point where you’re hiring staff to monitor that every year,” he continued. “We haven’t factored in those costs. We haven’t really looked at administratively what it would take to manage that kind of effort. So, I think the total costs of ownership, of doing self-funded, has not been factored in. With that thought in mind, I don’t care if you save $200,000 the first year on additional costs. Without somebody doing total costs of ownership, we haven’t done our homework.”
Floyd also showed interest in using the level-funded method as a stepping stone to reach a self-funded state, and while more research may be done in the future, Polk County is definitely moving forward with a fully-insured method of insurance for the time being.
The group was also interested in getting more involved with the Wellness Program that would give high-risk employees a chance to save money by meeting certain health goals, but more details on the program will be available as Denton and Shaw Hankins make progress.