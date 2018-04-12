Preventing child abuse is one of the many areas that the Department of Family and Children Services focuses on in Polk County, but despite their best efforts it remains a problem.
According to the latest proclamation as part of a national campaign to end child abuse approved by the County Commission, some 20 children on average are abused or neglected each month locally. Those children will likely end up in foster care outside of their hometowns as well, since locally there are only 24 family foster homes in Polk County and 122 children currently in the foster care system. So as part of Child Abuse Awareness Month, local leaders and DFCS officials are partnering up to rally the community to increase the number of foster homes for those children in an effort to reconnect families whenever possible.
Recent statistics provided by DFCS, 3 out of 4 children in the system are removed from their families and then forced outside of Polk County without viable options available, and per capita is one of the highest in the state for foster children outside of the county.
Becoming a foster parent requires criminal records check, drug screening, a medical exam, meeting home safety requirements, a two-hour orientation, a 23-hour IMPACT pre-service training, a valid driver’s license and Social Security Card.
Those interested in helping local children stay in their communities while in foster care can call Robin Forston at 404-895-6517 or e-mail robin.forston@dhs.ga.gov.