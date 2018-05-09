- McFall said suit should be submitted to Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court before week’s end, cites issues with operations and financials
Polk County Commissioners voted on Tuesday night to take action against the operators of the Grady Road Landfill for issues the board feels haven’t been properly addressed in the past months and years.
The board voted to approve the complaint against Waste Industries, who bought ETC of Georgia who originally signed the contract with the county when the Grady Road Landfill opened. Their decision came after an executive session to discuss litigation as their final item on the agenda for their monthly regular session.
County Attorney Brad McFall said in an interview following the close of the commission meeting on Tuesday the complaint is being filed in the Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court “within the next 24 to 48 hours.”
He said the suit is being filed after a year of work and seeks to address several issues brought before the commission involving operations and finances.
“Over the past number of years, citizen complaints have become more vocal regarding a number of operational issues involving the landfill, the first and largest of which is odor. We’ve also received complaints regarding buzzards, (and) regarding spotting -- which is litter that’s not been properly covered -- along with litter up and down the roadways,” McFall said. “The board in an effort to address what we believe are these significant operational issues will be filing a complaint to bring the matter before the court to ensure that ETC of Georgia is fully and completely complying with our contract.”
The lawsuit also seeks financial restitution from Waste Industries in the forthcoming court complaint.
“In addition to the operational issues, the county believes there are certain charges that have resulted in overcharges to the county,” McFall said. “We also believe there may have been inaccurate calculations regarding tonnage and host fees. So there is a financial component as well for monies we believe are owed to the county.”
The lawsuit has been in the works for “at least the past year,” McFall said.
“We heard complaints from citizens every single month. We had a lot of turnover with the board, which has not helped us with our abilities to cohesively come together and identify the issues that need to be addressed.”
He said the current members of the board are “focused, they are dedicated to helping solve the problem.”
Complaints by citizens to the board about landfill operations have been ongoing on almost a monthly basis since the end of 2016, but local residents have raised concerns and issues since 2003 in the Standard Journal’s online archives. Environmental Trust Company of Georgia, who was purchased by Waste Industries in the years following, originally signed an agreement with the county in late 2001, that went into effect in 2002.
Check back for more on the complaint being filed in court, and any response received from Waste Industries on the impending suit.