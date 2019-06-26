Whether it be ransomware or a virus, the Polk County Tech Committee is looking to mitigate any potential threats with additional firewall and server upgrades.
Nothing has been formally approved yet, but with the FY 2020 Capital Improvement Plan pending completion, much of the hardware and software needed could soon be green-lit.
The software that County IT Director David Smith is requesting would add a modernized layer of protection to the county’s firewall. The group implemented new switches and other tech-related upgrades around this time last year, but while those improvements were primarily meant to prevent the system from collapsing on itself, the new updates would serve as additional protection against outside threats.
“It’s not an area that’s not protected,” Commissioner Ray Carter said of the network area in question. “It’s an un-monitored area that, based upon new technology, may have exposures that weren’t previously there. Certain vulnerabilities that, let’s say, are now new. The way to protect them is to put in new appliances and software.”
Alongside these upgrades, Smith brought a discussion about server virtualization and phone system upgrades for the county. Much of the work county employees do is done online. A server crash means important jobs could be left undone for hours or days at a time, so Smith suggested investing in a virtual backup for Polk’s many servers.
This would give employees the chance to work when they would otherwise be out of commission, and Smith would have additional time to work on repairing the main, original servers.
Also not approved yet, the item will fall on County Manager Matt Denton’s discretion pending the completion of the CIP. Though, considering the necessity of the items, the idea of each was well-received during the meeting. The phones in particular have been around for approximately 9 years now, and with phone quality and dropped call issues persisting, it might just be time for the upgrades.
Those interested in the future of the items can visit the county commission meetings or future tech committee meetings. More information about county happenings can be found at http://www.polkga.org/.