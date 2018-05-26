Polk County employees could be looking at a revamped performance evaluation system after the personnel committee’s latest meeting.
Still in the draft stage and subject to change, the evaluation form suggests ratings in numerous different areas should be used to decide an overall score of either ‘outstanding,’ ‘exceeds expectations,’ ‘meets expectations,’ ‘below expectations,’ or ‘unsatisfactory.’
Should the form be approved, reviewers will be asked to use a current job description to rate the person’s level of performance using the provided definitions, review -- with the employee -- each performance factor used to evaluate him or her, and give an overall rating via the definitions.
Gradable traits include administration, knowledge of work, communication, teamwork, decision making, problem-solving, expense management, independent action, leadership, change management, customer responsiveness, personal appearance, dependability, safety, responsiveness, and others. Not every category will apply to every employee, but all applicable categories will be graded between ‘unsatisfactory’ and ‘outstanding.’
Blank pages prompting reviewers to write out both an employee’s strengths and improvements needed can be found at the back of the document, and sufficient space for employees to write out improvement plans and comments is also present.
“It’s a great opportunity to speak to their performance,” county commissioner and personnel committee member Hal Floyd said. “The comments should be performance related. It shouldn’t be ‘Jimmy’s a good guy. Jimmy gets along with everyone.’ That’s not performance. That’s not job performance. That’s a personality trait that ‘Jimmy’ has.”
Aside from a select few circumstances, applicable Polk County workers will be evaluated on the anniversary of their hiring.
“Each full-time employee of Polk County will have a written annual job performance evaluation which will be conducted by the employee’s immediate supervisor,” Floyd said. “The written evaluation will take place on, or within a few days of, the employee’s anniversary date of hire. Based on the employee’s evaluation, the next evaluation could be scheduled earlier than the next service anniversary date when performance deficiencies are noted.”
Those who disagree with their evaluation have some power, too, and the chain of command ensures higher-ups can reassess one’s review.
“Let’s say Barry’s being evaluated by me,” county chairperson and personnel committee member Jennifer Hulsey said. “I evaluate him and he just totally disagrees with what I’ve done. So, he can take it to Matt and let Matt review it, and if he didn’t agree with that, they could come to us. If they’re a department head they can go to the board.”
Nothing is set in stone, but the group seemed confident in the document. Pledging to tidy the evaluation form up, the personnel committee adjourned.