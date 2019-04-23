The Polk County Finance Committee is meeting Wednesday, April 24 to discuss everything from jail repairs to their retirement policy, and those interested in sitting and listening in can visit 144 West Ave, Cedartown beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Old business items make up the majority of the agenda, with many topics from last month's meeting making a return.
While the committee already outlined many of the costs associated with repairing the jail, plumbing costs were still not completely identified.
The $93,809.36 in renovations suggested, as of last month's meeting, would add 48 cells and 98 beds, but since that portion of the jail has remained unused for some time, the plumbing isn't quite ready to accommodate the potential influx of inmates.
Working out the figures associated with those updates will be a prominent part of the meeting.
“You can see we're up to about $90,000 in identified repairs,” Assistant County Manager Barry Atkison said during a previous meeting. “We're trying to put together a whole project, so these line items will grow some, but I think we've identified most.
The Polk County Police Department could also receive new tasers if the finance committee finds a suitable vendor and price. After reviewing their options, the group would then make a suggestion during the county's next formal committee meeting before the tasers are officially purchased. Depending on the price of the items, the group may have to review bids solicited by the Polk County Bid Committee.
Other old business includes an update to the retirement plan for previous employees, discussion of the proposed 80 Rule, reviewing cost estimates for the Old Public Works, and an update from the Elevator Administration.
The meeting will adjourn after any committee comments.