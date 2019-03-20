The Polk County Finance Committee is meeting this afternoon to discuss everything from bids to cost estimates, and those interested in spectating can visit 144 West Ave, Cedartown beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Old business items include potential amendments to the county retirement policy, cost estimates for jail repairs, CIP vehicle purchases for 2019, updates on the county's long term goal of adding a cat room to the animal control building, and much more.
While the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) has already allocated funds towards vehicles, the group still needs to decide when and where they will actually make the purchases. Most vehicles listed in the CIP are EMS and police vehicles, but $62,000 for a new senior citizen bus was approved, too.
Due to the county's high cat population, the cat room addition has been an ongoing plan. The room is supposed to extend animal control's maximum occupancy so the cats can be taken in more and euthanized less often. The CIP lists $125,000 for the construction, so the committee needs only decide who will perform the work and the details around the job.
The agenda's new business is much slimmer, with only Rockmart radio tower improvements and bid discussion for a new tanker truck for the fire department due for discussion. These two items will also be discussed during the March 21 Public Safety Committee meeting and the bid committee meeting being held this morning.
The meeting will adjourn after any committee comments.