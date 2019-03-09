Polk County’s recycling totals keep climbing and climbing.
During a recent county commission work session, statistics about just how much material was being re-used was shared to attendees, and whether it be plastic bottles or cans, locals are ensuring thousands of pounds of items are making it back onto shelves instead of into the trash.
From January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018, the recycle totals saw 456,920 pounds of scrap metal, 87,240 pounds of cardboard, 118,420 pounds of newspaper, 51,740 pounds of plastic bottles, 1,670 pounds of aluminum cans, and 4,660 gallons of waste oil.
This means Polk residents ensured a collective 749,542 pounds of product had a chance to be re-used--despite local rumors that trash put into recycle bins is simply thrown away by county trash collectors.
This sentiment grew to the point that the commission felt the need to address the rumors during their March 5 meeting where they ensured locals that any items found in recycling bins are in fact not simply thrown away.
“We’ve had to squash these rumors before,” County Chair Jennifer Hulsey said. “Because the same truck that takes trash also collects recyclables, some locals believe that all items are simply taken to the landfill instead of being recycled. This isn’t the case.”
This increased recycling is already seeing benefits for Polk. For the 749,542 pounds of recycled materials, the county was paid $30,774.90, and $12,929.77 was saved in tipping charges from not having to visit the landfill to dump the materials.
Additionally, the landfill’s odor and tendency to attract animals has been a consistent issue for Polk residents for years now, and the fewer items dumped there can only be positive for those still dealing with those issues on a daily basis.
The county has made steps towards mitigating the landfill problems, and increasing recycling seems like one of their main ways of accomplishing this.