Several honored for longevity including County Manager, Sheriff
Polk County continues to honor employees during their monthly work sessions as a way to show their appreciation for their time in service, and for doing a good job.
Jennie Hulsey is Polk County's newest employee of the month, and received a plaque and a massive round of applause for her service during the August 6 work session.
Hulsey was joined by many other county employees who were recog-nized for the longevity of their service.
Sandra Floyd was awarded for 20 years of service, Cathie Hendrix was recognized for 10 years of service, Brenda Stanfield was recognized for 10 years of service, Angela Shurley was recognized for 10 years of service, Robbie Akins was recognized for 10 years of service, Matt Denton was recognized for 10 years of service, and Johnny Moats was recognized for 10 years of service.
The monthly awards are given out to those who have stayed with the county for five or more years during their anniversary month of starting employment. Awards are given out for each five years of service.