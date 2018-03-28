Editor's note: In the print edition of this story, we misspelled Building inspector Brian McCray's name. We apologize for the error.
A big problem with courts across the country is how to handle the growing amount of paperwork coming into offices on a daily basis, whether it be a simple filing to years of case work depending on an issue before the bench.
Especially when that paperwork is required by law to be kept around for years while other walks of life is working to decrease the amount of materials they print out.
To keep up with the increased boxes of materials that are being heaped up locally, Polk County administrators are proposing a remodeling change for the Probate Court offices.
Building inspector and man in charge of maintenance of county facilities Brian McCray presented a plan to the County's Finance Committee that he believes will be able to accommodate the needs of the court in future years and allow an employee currently housed inside the court's document's vault to move into their own office space.
McCray said some remodeling work that can be done in house to a set of offices unused at the courthouse can be with the clever removal and installation of some new partition walls can provide new office space for the court.
The changes are being requested along with the Sheriff's Office taking over space for deputies to use to monitor the forthcoming new security camera systems being installed.
"It does reconfigure useable office space that wasn't being used at the moment," McCray said.
Commissioner Jose Iglesias had a number of questions about the project following a request from Probate Judge Linda Smith to look into the issue when he was being sworn into office last September.
"File storage seems to be an issue, and if we’re creating more space, I want to be sure that the filing storage issue is being taken into account," Iglesias said. "In a year there will be more boxes."
McCray assured Iglesias that previous storage issues were being handled, and that one reason why additional boxes were building up in the court's offices had to do with a leak problem that forced files to build up temporarily while the issue was being fixed. He added that those should have been moved out by now.
He also said he believed the changes would provide that needed space for future storage and keep files required to avoid water damage at all costs to be kept in the court's file safe, rated to protect documents from fire for up to 2 hours.
To keep the costs of renovations down -- which were not available at press time -- McCray said that most of the work will be done by county maintenance staff. Only some minor electrical work and carpet installation will be contracted out if the contract is approved.
Where funds would come from for the project is still being considered, and how to solve a much larger problem is still up for debate as well.
Even if the county proceeds with the project, Assistant County Manager Barry Akinson said the county is in dire need of additional office space throughout various departments throughout the overall local government.
Iglesias also requested the county seek out to scan as much of the documents as they are legally allowed to store digitally to help decrease the amount of space being used up in paper storage.