Anyone who has ever dealt with a leaky roof can feel empathy with Redmond EMS personnel dealing with flooding issues within a local station used by paramedics and EMTs during their shifts.
The roof of EMS Station 4, located in the Polk County Public Safety Complex off Rockmart Highway in Cedartown, needs an emergency roof repair to keep further damage from occurring within the facility owned by Polk County.
Building inspector and head of maintenance Brian McCray said the metal roof at the building is completely rusted out, and heavy rains have caused flooding issues within Station 4 that can lead to much larger problems, especially with mold growing within the walls.
“The structure itself is good, it’s just the metal on the roof that is the problem,” he reported.
For years, McCray said that previous maintenance staff before he came onto work for the county had only taken to making spot repairs on roofs like the County’s former home of the Water Authority now used by EMS officials as one of several stations around Polk County.
He had a contractor look at the project and provide estimates of what it would cost to repair half of the overall roof — specifically the leaks caused initially by a skylight that’s seal began to go bad — but also got a cost to repair the whole roof as well.
The county will have to spend around $25,000 to make immediate repairs, or can spend upward of $50,000 to do the entire structure’s roof at one time.
“Where water is pouring in is what we’re addressing since asking for emergency repair,” McCray said. “The roof has been leaking off and on for a while, but it has now gotten to the point now that when we are just trying to fix it, making new leaks in the process.”
McCray’s greatest concern is that if the problem isn’t addressed and paid for now, the costs will skyrocket as more damage is done by water leaks.
“Once water gets in walls, we’re going to have more than a roof problem,” McCray said.
County Manager Matt Denton does have the authority to make decisions about moving ahead on emergency repairs and purchases, but because of the cost sought to have the Commission as a whole look at the issue. One thing that Assistant County Manager Barry Akinson pointed out is needed is an overall plan for what to do about roof repairs on county facilities.
He’s been working on a master list of issues with Polk County’s volunteer fire stations with Public Safety Director Randy Lacey, and said that several of the current stations also need repairs.
That doesn’t include leaks that have developed in the past at facilities like the Polk County Jail and Polk County Courthouse No. 2, the Department of Driver Services building and elsewhere.
Not to mention the age of roofs at other facilities also coming to a time when repairs or replacement will not just be needed, but absolutely required.
“We need a roof plan, we really do,” Akinson said.
Commissioner Scotty Tillery agreed, but also said it wasn’t so much the problem but how the county is dealing with maintenance issues overall.
McCray said that at least since his entry into the county 8 years ago as an employee, any maintenance issues he’s been given to deal with is usually fixed right the first time.
“If it is dealt with in my department, we fix it and try to fix it right,” he said.