The Polk County Commission is making sure to honor their best and brightest with monthly service awards, and Alana Jones was recognized as the June employee of the month.
The award was given out alongside the years of service awards, of which 10-year worker Rachel Haddix and 20-year worker Randy Arp were the recipients.
Those who’ve served in the volunteer fire department for numerous years were also recognized, and Doyle Winkles, Tina Noles, J.J. Jackson, Charlie Little, Tim White, and Larry Swafford all took home plaques.
The following night during comments from the board in the regular session, County Commissioner Scotty Tillery also asked the community to keep the family of longtime volunteer firefighter Randy Winkles in their thoughts and prayers and paid tribute to his decades of time spent with the Polk County Volunteer Fire Department.
Tillery added that his efforts during the years to help the Volunteer Fire Department would be irreplaceable.