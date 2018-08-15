County committees took a break in July for the commission to focus on the budget, and now they’re back in session this month ready to get business done ahead of September work and regular sessions.
The ordinance review committee was up first on the county’s meeting schedule after press time on Tuesday, with a light agenda on tap for Commissioners Jose Iglesias and Chuck Thaxton to tackle.
They only had a trio of changes up for review under old business, fo-cusing on the purchasing ordinance, blighted properties and an ordi-nance pertaining to grant procedures.
No agenda for the technology committee was available at press time.
Today’s meeting schedule began with the Bid Committee looking to review a package to put out for the Cornelius Moore Field runway exten-sion, and then looking at the package needed for new computers for the Tax Commissioner and the statewide DRIVES project for upgrading sys-tems. The committee headed by Commissioner Scotty Tillery gathers at 9 a.m.
Later this afternoon, finance committee members gather to continue old business discussions of early retirement options for employees, an updated fee schedule, estimates for repairs to Polk County Courthouse No. 2, repairing the old 911 building, a roof and gutter cost for the Polk County Jail, what to do with reutilizing the old Public Works facility, and replacing carpet in the County’s administration offices on West Avenue in Cedartown.
Personnel committee members meet following that, with two employ-ees asking for pay rate adjustments, plus a look over the returning em-ployee policy and over new hires and the county police.
Committee meetings on Thursday are being postponed to next week, Aug. 23, for Public Safety and Public Works.
A light schedule of reports is planned for Public Works for their 5:30 p.m. session at the moment, but Public Safety’s agenda brings up several items of old business along with reports.
They’ll be discussing after action plan standard operating procedures, the mobile command center, and the county’s service delivery strategy for the county’s prisoner housing fee for the cities via the special purpose local option sales tax and local option sales tax intergovernmental agreements. The Public Safety committee meets at 4 p.m.