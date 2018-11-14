Polk's 911 Department is making progress in their efforts to repair their faulty radio towers, and while not completely fixed, hiring tech company Diversified to downgrade the associated firmware has reportedly helped clear some of the issues with communicating and monitoring issues.
911 Director Crystal Vincent scheduled another meeting with the company to discuss further amendments, and installing new switches is the group's next bet at a completely repaired system.
“We're meeting (last) Thursday with Diversified to try to figure out what's going on with the radios,” Vincent said. “They did back the firmware down. It helped some, but we're still having issues. We're also putting (in) two new switches: one at Cedartown's tower and one in Rockmart's tower.”
It's important to note that changing the switches is not a guaranteed resolution to the problem.
The switches, that help connect multiple devices together into a single local network, have slowly been replaced throughout the county, but the group is not entirely sure the radio tower is suffering from faulty switches the same way many computers have been.
“We're not really sure,” Polk IT Director David Smith said during the November 5 work session. “There are no errors on the switches right now, but we're going to change them and see if that helps.”
Diversified has already ordered the devices, and they plan to install them as soon as they arrive.
Even if the faulty radio towers persist, Polk's finance department is sure to benefit from the new servers the bid committee suggested.
Taking the low bid from company SHI, commissioner Scotty Tillery suggested the three servers be purchased at $22,933.21. The urgency, and the fact SHI is a state contractor, means the group would be able to forego the bidding process, and the finance department should be operating at their peak as soon as Smith can install the devices. They approved funding for those servers the following night.
In a time of delicate technical issues, heightened security is important. Since October served as Cyber Security Awareness Month, Smith offered some tips and practices to better preserve sensitive information online.
“I didn't get to speak at October's meeting, but I did want to bring these points up,” Smith said. “Everyone in the county should take care of protecting their passwords because we do have social security numbers, we do have information that needs to be secure.”
Password security proved to be a major point for Smith who urged workers to change their passwords often, use special characters, and to conceal their password from others.
“Use complex passwords. A minimum of eight characters with special characters mixed in,” Smith urged. “If you want to use the word 'bumblebee,' just normally, it can be hacked within five seconds. But if you substitute letters and characters for letters in your password, like 'bumb1b33,' it becomes much harder.”
County Manager Matt Denton also offered tips, mentioning that employees should avoid using USB storage devices and other memory sticks on office computers when not acquired directly from the office.
Before they finished for the night, Commission Chair Jennifer Hulsey mentioned December committee meetings could be limited due to the holidays, but the finance committee will still likely meet. They chose to move meeting dates to Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 for the final work and regular sessions of the calendar year.