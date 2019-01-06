The Polk County Commission is back in session for their two evenings of meetings as 2019 begins, with new members set to take their seats with a light schedule expected.
District 1's Gary Martin and District 3's Ray Carter both were sworn in for their new terms along with returning commissioners Jennifer Hulsey and Hal Floyd back in December before the year began in order to get business underway as soon as the new year began for the board.
On Monday night, the commission's start of the year begins with public hearings on a "minor amendment" to the joint 2017-2027 plans for Polk County and the cities of Cedartown, Rockmart and Aragon that were put together in 2016.
Additionally, a public hearing is being held to abandon rights of way on Adams Avenue the county currently holds. It sits past the turnoff for Collard Valley Road off East Avenue near the Cedartown city limits.
Commissioners are also expected to have a zoning public hearing for a request from Jerry and Janice Barnette to subdivide more than 78 acres of land into seven different parcels ranging in size from 8 to 15 acres off Taylorsville Road. They're intended to be broken up for single family homes, and the planning and zoning board for the county has already granted their approval of the plan.
The county will also celebrate longevity of employees with monthly service awards, and the Employee of the Month before they get into committee reports in the Monday work session, set to start at 5:15 p.m. at the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown.
Commissioners return on Tuesday at 7 p.m. with a list of items to tackle including the election of a chair and vice chair for the year, a proclamation recognizing a donation to Animal Control, the zoning request by the Barnettes, several requests, whether to approve giving up the right of way on Adams Road an the minor change to the joint comprehensive plan and more.
Of note during Tuesday's meeting is also the annual request for the use of the courthouse grounds for the annual Sanctity of Life Memorial being held on Saturday, Jan. 26.
Additional board appointments and a funding agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation's Aviation division over funding for the runway extension project is also being voted on, as well as work orders for Holt Consulting and approval of a contract with Astra Group to complete the runway extension.
The Commission also has an executive session planned to discuss pending litigation on Tuesday night.
Check back for additional updates as they become available on these stories and more, and find full agendas in the attached PDFs.