The public is invited to take part in the upcoming April work session and regular meeting of the Polk County Board of Commissioners, set to start off with a long session for Monday following the Easter holiday.
The board will gather at 5:15 p.m. to kick off their work session at the Board of Commissioners meeting room at the Polk County Police Department headquarters at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown.
Numerous items will be on the agenda for the work session, along with votes the following night on Tuesday, April 3. Commissioners will gather in the meeting room at the Police Department starting at 7 p.m.
Click the attached PDFs to see the full agendas for both meetings.