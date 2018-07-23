Runway extension project stopped for time being without approval of environmental, archaeological study work.
What will happen with the county’s airport runway extension project is still up in the air at press time after the Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to reject a work order for additional studies to help the state save money on the project.
Commissioners Hal Floyd, Jose Iglesias, and Marshelle Thaxton voted down the new work order after they objected to use of landfill funds to shore up the cost of the match required by Polk County for the mostly state Department of Transportation-funded project.
During their July 18 meeting, County Manager Matt Denton explained the reason for the additional task order was to complete environmental and archeological studies to see if materials already on site can be reused to create a flat space and make the extension work and help save money on what is now estimated to be an $8 million project before all is said and done.
“GDOT and our consultant identified some areas where the state can save some costs on materials,” Denton said.
He added that with the request, the state wanted to see if fill dirt material on one side of the runway could be removed and added to another, thus reducing the amount the project will cost overall and not have to bring in additional materials to make a flat surface for the extension.
Before the decision to use the dirt is made, first there’s a requirement to make sure it won’t have a negative environmental impact on two stream s that run around the airport property, and a potential archeological site.
Denton didn’t think the work is that extensive, and the task order cost would have only run $50,000 and been added onto the match the county must put up in order for the runway extension to be completed.
Commissioners had already voted to move the project forward with a task order for Holt Consulting Company on surveying that was projected to cost $68,500, but ended up coming in at $41,638. They then approved a second task order for design that was budgeted for just over $250,000, but came in at more than $226,147. A third small task order for boundary verification cost only $2,660.
Thus far, the county has spent $270,445.50 on the project of the $1.5 million match they guaranteed the state they would pay.
Commissioners voting down the task order came down to a discussion that has been had before: where is the money coming from.
Previously Denton had told the board – and himself and Commission Chair Jennifer Hulsey both added was also said in a phone call to each commissioner about the issue – a mix of 2014 SPLOST Economic Development money set aside, between $800,000 and $900,000, and the landfill account for whatever else is needed to make the $1.5 million match work out.
The hold-up is over the landfill money, and the issue of spending additional dollars out of the account or whether to leave it alone.
Floyd has said previously he doesn’t want to touch anymore of the landfill funds as much as possible, and wants some of the money received annually from Waste Industries set aside in a trust fund for future generations to have available once the landfill is completely full in the next two decades.
He also has proposed that only $70,000 a month be used (or $840,000 of this year’s $1.7 million payment) be used to help the budget, not the full amount as has been proposed in this fiscal year’s revenue and expenditures still unapproved.
“I go around and around with the whole project, because I’m one of the guys who when you spend that amount of money, I want to know what the return on investment is going to be,” Floyd said. “And while I’m very appreciative of the money that has been bestowed upon us to use for this project, I also wrestle with the question of because of the financial situation, is this a want or a need?”
He added that if it is merely a want, he would rather save the money and do something else. If it is needed, he wants to know the return on investment, and whether it will be good for the county in the long term.
Hulsey did try to overturn the board’s decision and use her veto power, but it was pointed out by County Attorney Brad McFall that the chair’s right to change a vote could only be used when it affirms a position, not turning one down.
Commissioner Scotty Tillery said that if the board was going to refuse to do the project now, that someone needed to step forward and make a motion to stop it. He also pointed out that it would be a waste of the money taxpayers have already spent.
“Every time we come to a meeting, there’s something different,” Tillery said. “We (everyone on the board) needs to get educated on what’s going on, with the plans and whether or not we want to do it… the point is there’s a large $8 million project sitting here that they (the state DOT) is anticipating Polk County is going to take. There’s another airport somewhere that can use it, and they’re trying to get in line as well. And if we’re not going to do it we need to let them know.”
He added that “it’s been going on for six months. We’ve already passed a $300,000 payment (actually $250,190,) and now we’re dragging our feet.”
Denton said the work could be used for a future project when asked by Commissioner Chuck Thaxton again about the request, but pointed out some of the work would probably have to be updated.
That’s only if the county is able to get funds again for the project if they turn down the state money now.
The runway extension was announced by Governor Nathan Deal in January. He came to Polk County to visit Cornelius Moore Field in a helicopter later during the state’s legislative session, signing the 2018 fiscal year’s amended budget here with the funds included within to help with the project.
Commissioners are getting a second chance at the work order in a meeting being held this evening at the Board of Commissioners meeting room at the Polk County Police Department. They’re gathering at 6 p.m. for this sole action item. It follows another budget session on the books.