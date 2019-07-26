The Polk County Commission will be gathering in a special called session in late August not only to set the millage rate for 2019, but once business with that is concluded they'll be discussing what to do about the need for a 911 system upgrade.
As communities continue to switch to all-digital radio communications that can do more than current systems in place, and county officials have been hard at work to determine the best course of action moving forward.
Assistant County Manager Barry Atkison explained the goal of looking at what to do about the communications system that allows operators in the 911 center to talk to first responders in the field have been ongoing for a while, and that progress and due diligence on the subject have been ongoing since mid-2018.
"We're talking to a lot of other counties that have gone down this path in recent history," Atkison explained.
He said the county is just about to the point where they want to decide on what direction to take: tying into hubs and systems either through Cobb or Floyd counties.
Cobb County is providing free tie-in services to surrounding counties that choose to join their P-25 hub, which provides 911 hub communications to several neighboring counties for their own departments via a federal grant that allowed them to pay for the purchase and installation of a new hub system several years ago.
Atkison said Fulton, Douglass, Cherokee, Bartow and several others are already part of that hub via Cobb County's communication system.
"Tying into the hub in Cobb County will give us the ability to communicate with other counties, and achieve a lot of the goals that we have in mind for the future," Atkison said. "It gets us where we need to be. It really places on priority on first responder communications in Polk County for the future. So we want to be a part of that networked hub."
Costs will still come down to replacing the entire range of communications gear in the field to provide officers with the latest technology, Atkison said. He added that the upgrades would require all users to upgrade radio gear, from the county and the cities, to participate.
Additionally, because the system is digital it allows for connectivity with other agencies across the state without going through a lengthy technical process. He said consultation with Equipment Vendors and Motorola, the largest vendor across the country for equipment for local, state and federal authorities are helping provide information on the path forward to upgrades.